Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,543 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,248. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

