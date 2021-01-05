Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New $143.36 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,360,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,240,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 957,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after acquiring an additional 753,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.89. 16,272,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,843,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

