Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 1,621,893 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,621,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,767,000. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF comprises 1.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,207 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

