Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,716,907 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716,907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,229,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,715,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.