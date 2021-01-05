Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.60. 4,784,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,251,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.