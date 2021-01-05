MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 8.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 142,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 133,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

