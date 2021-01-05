Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 103,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 69,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

MYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

