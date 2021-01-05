Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 8.3%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58. 686,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 727,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,361,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 581,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 480.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 617,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 511,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

