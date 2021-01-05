NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.87 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $22,039.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00327878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00025153 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

