Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.25. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 6,282,808 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

