Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.95. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 31,992 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

