NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 5.8% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.42. 401,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 442,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

