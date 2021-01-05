NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Up 5.2%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 618,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 660,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $384.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NantHealth by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

