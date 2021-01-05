Nasdacoin Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $318,499.24 and $277,722.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

