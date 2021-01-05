National Bank Financial Increases Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

TSE SBB traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.34. 364,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.