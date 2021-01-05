National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce $547.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.59 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $444.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $3,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.