National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 8,677,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,606,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 899,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

