National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.49

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.49 and traded as high as $206.00. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $204.10, with a volume of 22,127 shares changing hands.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $742.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.13.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

