Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) Shares Gap Up to $164.00

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.00, but opened at $180.00. Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 250 shares.

The company has a market cap of £18.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,953.75.

About Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.