Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Down 1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 9,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GASNY. HSBC lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Naturgy Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

