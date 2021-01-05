NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $158,705.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,663,693 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

