Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.