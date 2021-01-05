Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $176,785.08 in Stock

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NMCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 348,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

