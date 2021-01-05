Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Major Shareholder Sells $176,785.08 in Stock

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of Navios Maritime Containers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:NMCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 348,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.54%.
Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
