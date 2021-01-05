NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $284.25 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $284.25 million and approximately $36.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

