Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $8.36 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003510 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,301,414 coins and its circulating supply is 16,879,260 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.