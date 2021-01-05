Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.49

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $993,735.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,298,937 coins and its circulating supply is 16,876,848 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.