Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $1.91 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00348074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024400 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,304,991 coins and its circulating supply is 57,769,469 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, LBank, Allcoin, Neraex, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

