Nebulas (NAS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Neraex and BCEX. Nebulas has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,309,784 coins and its circulating supply is 57,774,262 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Neraex, Allcoin, Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

