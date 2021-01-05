Needham & Company LLC Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

LivaNova stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,089,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,515,000 after purchasing an additional 354,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,469,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,451,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

