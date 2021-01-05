Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.08

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.08 and traded as high as $71.75. Nelnet shares last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 74,767 shares trading hands.

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $7,284,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 746.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 58,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.