Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $16.76 or 0.00052585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $709.72 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00253796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00521840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

