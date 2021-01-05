NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,309. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,825.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In related news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

