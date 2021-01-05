Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 5.1%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. 2,015,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,611,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

