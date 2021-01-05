Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NEPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 2,525,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $225.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

