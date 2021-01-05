Nerva (XNV) Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 70.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $189,820.11 and $67.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045004 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00253796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00521840 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.