NEST Protocol Trading Up 15% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $35.98 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

