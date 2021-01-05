NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 12,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $26,858.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,717. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.