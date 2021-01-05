Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 277,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. UP Fintech makes up approximately 0.4% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.21% of UP Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares in the last quarter.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 14,588,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,913. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

