Neumark Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $1,243.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Neumark Profile

NEU is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,275,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,757,514 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

