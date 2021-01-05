Neural Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19,456.67 and approximately $84.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272099 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018221 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

