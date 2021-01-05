Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

NBIX stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,887 shares of company stock worth $2,656,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.