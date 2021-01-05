Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25.

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

