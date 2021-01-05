NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $79.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.06 million. NewAge reported sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NewAge by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NewAge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.04.
About NewAge
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
