NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $79.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.06 million. NewAge reported sales of $59.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 885.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NewAge by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NewAge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

