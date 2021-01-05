Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Shares Up 7.5%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.20. 376,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 603,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.61.

Get Newborn Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Newborn Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newborn Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.