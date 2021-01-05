NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $378.21

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $378.21 and traded as high as $404.49. NewMarket shares last traded at $402.63, with a volume of 29,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 2,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after buying an additional 154,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NewMarket by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

