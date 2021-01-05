Newrange Gold (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Shares Up 13.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) shares shot up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 133,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 122,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Newrange Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

