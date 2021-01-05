Newton Market Capitalization Hits $6.14 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Newton has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $1.00 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

