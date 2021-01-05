NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.41

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGPY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.