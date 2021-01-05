NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Amanda James Sells 1,050 Shares

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

LON NXT traded up GBX 556 ($7.26) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,468 ($97.57). 525,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NEXT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,572 ($98.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,768.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,991.33. The company has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

