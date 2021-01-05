NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,522.00

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,522 ($98.28) and last traded at GBX 7,450 ($97.33), with a volume of 90167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,086 ($92.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT plc (NXT.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

Get NEXT plc (NXT.L) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,768.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,991.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other NEXT plc (NXT.L) news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97). Also, insider Jane Shields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,762 ($88.35), for a total transaction of £2,366,700 ($3,092,108.70).

NEXT plc (NXT.L) Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc (NXT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.